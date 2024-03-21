Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,977,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $430.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $433.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.37. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.