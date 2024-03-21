Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,206 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,965,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,918 shares of company stock worth $63,360,742. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $196.22 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

