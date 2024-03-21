Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,534 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.88.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $210.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $211.52.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

