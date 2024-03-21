Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,098,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.