H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.