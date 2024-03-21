Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

