Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires Shares of 2,881 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

