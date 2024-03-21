Hall Laurie J Trustee Boosts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $139.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.02 and a 1-year high of $145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.59%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

