Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 1,200 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BR opened at $204.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,866,477.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,917 shares of company stock worth $12,660,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.