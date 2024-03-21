Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

