Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

