Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $3.62 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $84.04 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

