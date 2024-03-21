Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.82.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

