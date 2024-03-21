Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $4.59 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

