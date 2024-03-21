Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $287.57 billion, a PE ratio of 345.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

