Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.0 %

ADI opened at $194.32 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

