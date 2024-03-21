Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for about 2.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

