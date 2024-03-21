Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $8.86 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in Stryker by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $353.23 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.34 and a 200-day moving average of $303.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

