Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $251.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.61. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $186.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

