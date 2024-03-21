Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,901,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

