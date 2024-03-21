Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 205 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.3 %

ROK opened at $281.79 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $252.11 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

