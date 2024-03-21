Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 630 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.26 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

