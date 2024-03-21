Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 698 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $128.71.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

