Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases Shares of 210 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Pool by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Pool Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $409.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.25. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.