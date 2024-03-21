Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 2.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,796,000 after buying an additional 1,119,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

