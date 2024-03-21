Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.