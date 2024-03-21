Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 1,000 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York Times accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

