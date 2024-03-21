Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $913.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $1,016.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $935.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $820.52. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $1,016.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.