Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $903.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $721.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $253.81 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.02.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

