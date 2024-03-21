Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,797 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Generac were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $118.30 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

