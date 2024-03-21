Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

