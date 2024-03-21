Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 155,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 191,349 shares.The stock last traded at $59.70 and had previously closed at $59.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $766.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

