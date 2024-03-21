HC Wainwright Boosts Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target to $9.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 15.6 %

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 2.85.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 984,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

