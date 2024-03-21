HC Wainwright Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of ASLN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

