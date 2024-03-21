HC Wainwright Increases Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $50.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALPN. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,300. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

