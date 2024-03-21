HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

IKNA opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

