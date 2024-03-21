HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

MARA opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 30.50 and a quick ratio of 30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

