Head to Head Analysis: Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) vs. E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF)

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) and E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Driven Brands and E Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Driven Brands 0 4 6 0 2.60 E Automotive 0 1 0 0 2.00

Driven Brands currently has a consensus price target of $19.89, suggesting a potential upside of 30.59%. E Automotive has a consensus price target of C$3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8,650.00%. Given E Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E Automotive is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Driven Brands $2.30 billion 1.08 -$744.96 million ($4.52) -3.37 E Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Driven Brands and E Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

E Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Driven Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Driven Brands and E Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Driven Brands -32.33% 11.00% 2.27% E Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Driven Brands beats E Automotive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D'Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc. operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction platforms for automotive and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry, as well as inventory merchandising and marketing software. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc. and changed its name to E Automotive Inc. in December 2019. E Automotive Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

