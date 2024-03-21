Head-To-Head Analysis: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) versus Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 7.13, indicating that its stock price is 613% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Capital and GlassBridge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

This table compares Gladstone Capital and GlassBridge Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $86.43 million 5.24 $42.67 million $1.44 7.23 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 63.05% 11.59% 6.07% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -53.69% -24.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

