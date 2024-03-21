Head to Head Analysis: LanzaTech Global (LNZA) vs. Its Competitors

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LanzaTech Global to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$134.10 million -3.09 LanzaTech Global Competitors $4.23 billion $43.03 million 6.36

LanzaTech Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LanzaTech Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 403 947 1413 60 2.40

LanzaTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.34%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 8.40%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s peers have a beta of -92.19, meaning that their average stock price is 9,319% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 6.02% -360.90% -1.43%

Summary

LanzaTech Global peers beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

