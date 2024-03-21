Head to Head Comparison: Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) vs. IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) and IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Evotec and IO Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 0 0 0 N/A IO Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

IO Biotech has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 411.25%. Given IO Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than Evotec.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IO Biotech has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evotec and IO Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $572.16 million 4.23 $7.14 million $0.41 17.88 IO Biotech N/A N/A -$86.08 million ($2.16) -0.75

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than IO Biotech. IO Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and IO Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81% IO Biotech N/A -66.28% -59.61%

Summary

Evotec beats IO Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

