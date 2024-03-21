Head-To-Head Comparison: Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) vs. Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF)

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) and Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kubota and Wacker Neuson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kubota alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubota $21.54 billion 0.85 $1.69 billion $7.23 10.72 Wacker Neuson N/A N/A N/A $1.26 18.85

Kubota has higher revenue and earnings than Wacker Neuson. Kubota is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wacker Neuson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Kubota pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wacker Neuson pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kubota pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wacker Neuson pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kubota and Wacker Neuson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubota 0 1 2 0 2.67 Wacker Neuson 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kubota shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Wacker Neuson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Kubota shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kubota and Wacker Neuson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubota 7.92% 10.10% 4.52% Wacker Neuson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kubota beats Wacker Neuson on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubota

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Machinery, Water/Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment offers tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest equipment, vegetable machinery, and other related equipment; mini rice center, seedling raising, rice polishing, and gardening facilities; weighing, measuring, control equipment and systems, and air purifiers; engines for agricultural machinery, construction and industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products. Its Water/Environment segment provides ductile iron pipes, synthetic pipes, valves, and drainage collection pipes, as well as construction services; reaction tubes, hearth rolls, TXAX materials for brakes, and spiral steel pipes; air-conditioning equipment; water and sewage treatment equipment and plants, pumps and pump plants, membrane units, wastewater plants, human waste treatment plants, waste incineration/melting plants, waste crushing and sorting plants, flue gas desulfurization equipment, membrane fermentation methane plants, and septic tanks. The Others segment offers logistics services; and roofing and exterior wall materials. It also engages in the underwriting of property and casualty insurance, finance leasing and factoring, building maintenance, security, facility management, transportation, storage, distribution, and cargo handling businesses; and import and export of agricultural machinery, and engines and parts related to construction machinery. It serves customers through a network of dealers. Kubota Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Wacker Neuson

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters. In addition, it offers compact equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, telescopic wheel loaders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, wheel and track dumpers, and backhoe loaders. The company also provides repair, maintenance, and spare parts; and used equipment, as well as rental, leasing, financing, training, telematics, and e-business services. It serves construction, gardening and landscaping, rental, recycling, railroad, and industrial companies, as well as agricultural businesses and municipalities. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.