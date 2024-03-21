Head-To-Head Review: Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) versus LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69% LM Funding America -338.73% -59.16% -56.03%

Volatility and Risk

Hut 8 has a beta of 3.86, meaning that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 $115.90 million 3.47 -$186.77 million ($2.75) -3.30 LM Funding America $1.73 million N/A -$29.24 million ($15.54) -0.19

This table compares Hut 8 and LM Funding America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LM Funding America has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hut 8. Hut 8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LM Funding America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hut 8 and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 1 0 3 0 2.50 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hut 8 currently has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Hut 8’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Summary

Hut 8 beats LM Funding America on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About LM Funding America

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.