Head to Head Review: Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and BioSig Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $845.21 million 0.05 -$14.45 million N/A N/A BioSig Technologies $290,000.00 16.11 -$27.05 million ($4.80) -0.11

Pixie Dust Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A BioSig Technologies N/A -8,129.09% -727.68%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pixie Dust Technologies and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats BioSig Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for catheter ablation procedures for arrhythmias. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

