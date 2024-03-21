HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.79-2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,643 shares of company stock worth $592,205 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,071,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,273,000 after purchasing an additional 331,735 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 223,428 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.