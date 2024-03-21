Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Declares $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.19. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

