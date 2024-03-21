Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.88%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.