Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.76.

HD opened at $384.35 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

