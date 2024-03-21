Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.48.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

