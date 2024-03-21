Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.74. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 12,142 shares.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

